Spain end Euro 2024 qualification with battling Georgia win

Spain have ended 2023 in winning style thanks to a 3-1 victory over Georgia in Valladolid.

La Roja have completed their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with seven wins from eight games as eventual winners of Group A.

Top spot in the group keeps Spain on track as top seeds for the group stage draw, ahead of rivals Scotland, and they now await December’s group stage draw.

Robin Le Normand headed home his first La Roja goal, to give the hosts a perfect start, before Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia crashed home an equaliser for the away side.

Gavi’s first half injury was the main focus at the break, with Ferran Torres holding up a shirt in celebrating tribute to the 19-year-old, as he finished off a following team move, after the restart.

Torres’ goal ensured Spain remained on track, with Luka Lochoshvili’s unfortunate own goal eventually confirming the win for Luis de la Fuente.

Early indications hint at Gavi’s season being over, with a likely absence for Euro 2024, on a bittersweet night for Spain at the Estadio Jose Zorrila.

Ferran Torres Gavi Luis de la Fuente Robin Le Normand Spain

