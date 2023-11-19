Spain end Euro 2024 qualification with battling Georgia win

Spain have ended 2023 in winning style thanks to a 3-1 victory over Georgia in Valladolid.

La Roja have completed their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with seven wins from eight games as eventual winners of Group A.

Top spot in the group keeps Spain on track as top seeds for the group stage draw, ahead of rivals Scotland, and they now await December’s group stage draw.

Robin Le Normand headed home his first La Roja goal, to give the hosts a perfect start, before Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia crashed home an equaliser for the away side.

A wonderfully whipped free-kick from Ferran Torres, delivered from the left wing, and it's Le Normand who heads it home to provide the hosts with an excellent start 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/11YR4Md40b — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 19, 2023

Gavi’s first half injury was the main focus at the break, with Ferran Torres holding up a shirt in celebrating tribute to the 19-year-old, as he finished off a following team move, after the restart.

Ferran Torres puts Spain in front 🇪🇸 A strong header has Spain on track to win the group 👀#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/SRKhqbtHSo — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 19, 2023

Torres’ goal ensured Spain remained on track, with Luka Lochoshvili’s unfortunate own goal eventually confirming the win for Luis de la Fuente.

Ferran Torres with a special goal dedication ❤️‍🩹 Gavi left the pitch injured in the first half 🩹 pic.twitter.com/bYN0v6sDQv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 19, 2023

Early indications hint at Gavi’s season being over, with a likely absence for Euro 2024, on a bittersweet night for Spain at the Estadio Jose Zorrila.

Images via Getty Images