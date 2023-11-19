Real Sociedad star prepared to play through injury suffered on international duty

During the first half of Spain’s victory over Cyprus on Thursday, Mikel Oyarzabal pulled out with an apparent muscle injury. He had to be replaced by Rodrigo Riquelme, and subsequently withdrew from the squad for Sunday’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia in Valladolid.

Oyarzabal returned to Real Sociedad on Friday, where he underwent further medical tests. It was confirmed that he has injured his femoral biceps, with the expectation that he would be out of action for at least a couple of weeks.

However, it means that Oyarzabal is prepared to play through the pain barrier, and MD have reported that he doesn’t want the injury to slow down his great form. He is prepared to work hard next week so as to be available for La Real’s match against Sevilla next Sunday.

It would be very risky for Oyarzabal to risk aggravating his injury for the sake of missing two or three matches. Real Sociedad need him long-term, and the last thing they want is for the 26-year-old to be out for longer than needed.