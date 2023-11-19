Real Madrid unlikely to sign anyone in January despite injuries to Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid are in a very difficult moment. With Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler among those already out with significant injuries, that list got added to this week by Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior, who picked up knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Both players are expected to be out of action for 8-10 weeks, which could rule them out until February. Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that Real Madrid are, at this stage, not expected to sign replacements during the winter transfer window.

“Real Madrid’s position at the moment is not to be hasty and do anything in the January transfer window. Unless anything changes and perhaps Vinicius Jr’s injury is worse than first thought, Madrid will stay with the same team to the end of the season and then do something in the summer.”

Real Madrid’s squad will be stretched very thin over the next few weeks with a hectic schedule, but for now at least, there isn’t too much panic from those high up at the club.