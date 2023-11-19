Real Madrid beat out Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Brazilian wonderkid

Endrick Felipe is considered to be one of the best young players in the world, and fortunately for Real Madrid, he is all theirs. He will make the move from Palmeiras next summer, with a deal having been agreed between the two clubs in December 2022.

Real Madrid beat out Barcelona to sign Endrick, and Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside) has also revealed that two more European heavyweights were in the race to sign the 17-year-old. Chelsea invited him and his family to London to give them a feel of what life would have been like at the Premier League giants. Equally, Paris Saint-Germain also tried to sign Endrick, but the Brazilian international’s preferred move was always Real Madrid.

There is much anticipation building at Real Madrid ahead of Endrick’s arrival. Despite his age, he will be thrust into the first team immediately, and club bosses will hope that he can follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.