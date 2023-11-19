Real Betis fear another defensive crisis as youngster nears Africa Cup of Nations call-up

Earlier this season, Real Betis had just two fit centre-backs: Chadi Riad and German Pezzella. Luiz Felipe left for Saudi Arabia outside of the transfer window, and Marc Bartra is ruled out long-term after picking up an Achilles tendon injury, which left just Riad and Pezzella as options for Manuel Pellegrini.

Marc Roca has also filled in on occasion for Betis, and Sokratis has now arrived until the end of the season to ease the club’s defensive problems. However, they could soon arrive again in January.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Riad is edging closer to being called up by Morocco for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. It could see him miss several matches between January and February, and would leave Pezzella and Sokratis as Betis’ only natural centre-backs.

Ez Abde will almost certainly head to AFCON with Morocco. Riad’s case is much less known, but it does look increasingly likely that he will also be gone. This could leave Real Betis with more defensive problems, which will have Pellegrini tearing his hair out.