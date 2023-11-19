Premier League side only prepared to pay €35m for Barcelona star with €70m asking price

Barcelona are still struggling with the well-documented financial issues that have plagued them over the last few years, and this will continue to be the case going into 2024. Club officials have been thinking up ways to generate funds, and selling players is sure to be high on the list of ideas.

The big-money sale of Ousmane Dembele during this summer allowed Barcelona to bring in Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on loan, and in order to do their business next summer, it could be that another big name has to go.

This could be Raphinha, with the Brazilian having been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks. Tottenham Hotspur are among those interested in signing the Brazilian, and Sport say that they are prepared to make their move in January.

However, the report also states that Spurs are only willing to pay €35m for Raphinha, who Barcelona signed for in the region of €60m in 2022. Consequently, the Catalans are said to be asking for €70m in order to let Raphinha leave.

It’s clear to see that Barcelona won’t be prepared to accept this offer from Spurs. Despite their financial struggles, they aren’t willing to accept less than market value for their players, although there could come a time when desperation kicks in.