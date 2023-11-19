Predicted XIs Spain-Georgia: Luis de la Fuente to make several changes from Cyprus victory

Spain require a victory against Georgia on Sunday to ensure their place in Pot 1 for the draw for next summer’s European Championships in Germany. Qualification has already been secured, but there is still plenty to play for.

La Roja continued their winning run on Thursday against Cyprus, and head coach Luis de la Fuente is set to make several changes from the side that lined up in Limassol. Diario AS say that only one player who started in that match will play from the start against Georgia, that being Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand.

Among those to come into the side will be Unai Simon, Inigo Martinez, Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata.

Georgia come into the match in Valladolid on the back of a draw against Scotland, and despite having nothing to play for, they will hope to end their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on a high, ahead of the play-offs in March. Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be the big danger for the Georgians.

Spain should have more than enough to see out Georgia. De la Fuente’s side have looked ruthless in recent months, and the Spanish faithful will hope that continues on Sunday.