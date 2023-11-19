Potential Euro 2024 opponents as Spain clinch top seeding

Luis de la Fuente will lead Spain to Euro 2024 next summer after easing to qualification.

La Roja wrapped up their qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Georgia in Valladolid with Gavi’s injury casting a shadow over their victory.

Seven wins from eight games kept Spain on top of Group A and de la Fuente’s side will remain in Pot 1 for the group stage draw in December.

All six spots for the top pot have been confirmed ahead of the final round of matches with hosts Germany joining Spain, England, France, Portugal and Belgium.

With Spain confirmed as a Pot 1 team for #EURO2024 Turkey and Denmark are set to land in Pot 2 with Scotland and the Netherlands in line for Pot 3 👀 https://t.co/KhZIoApuS4 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 19, 2023

Spain cannot face another Pot 1 team in the group stages in Germany with the three remaining pots still to be confirmed this month.

The dangerous sides in Pot 2 are set to include Turkey and Denmark with Group A rivals Scotland confirmed in Pot 3 alongside the Netherlands.

Slovenia and Switzerland are in Pot 4 with the final places in the lowest pot set to be decided by March’s playoffs, which could involve Poland and Wales.