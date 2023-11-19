Manchester United make move to sign Antoine Griezmann, bumper contract offer prepared – report

Antoine Griezmann has been in spectacular form in 2023. The Frenchman had a phenomenal second half of the 2022-23 season, and he has carried that into the current campaign, where he has combined with Alvaro Morata to great effect.

However, there is a question as to how long he remains at Atletico Madrid. His release clause is reported to be just €25m, which any interested clubs will almost certainly be able to pay.

According to El Nacional (via Stretty News), Manchester United are very interested in signing Griezmann, and they have made steps to try to steal him away from Atleti. The report states that they are prepared to triple his current salary, which would see him earn an eye-watering €21m per year.

Despite this, Griezmann has commented that he intends to remain at Atletico Madrid for as long as possible. Man United could find it very difficult to tempt him away, even if they do offer him a very significant pay rise.