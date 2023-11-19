Luka Modric ready to accept Saudi Arabia challenge in 2024

Luka Modric has reportedly decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2023/24 season.

If Modric does call time on his career in Madrid, the Croatian star will leave as a legend, after already winning five Champions League and three La Liga titles at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 38-year-old continued his pattern of signing 12-month contract extensions ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but his role has been reduced in recent months.

Modric is rumoured to be frustrated over his lack of match action despite Carlo Ancelotti’s hints that he remains crucial to his squad plans in the Spanish capital.

A summer offer from the Saudi Pro League was rejected by Modric, as he wanted one final year in Madrid, but the situation has now changed.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Modric will not push for a move away in January, with Ancelotti already concerned over a growing injury crisis in his squad.

Modric’s experience will be vital in the second half of the campaign and Ancelotti will be relying on him from January onwards.