Lamine Yamal can no longer switch international allegiance if he plays for Spain against Georgia

This season has been utterly spectacular so far for Lamine Yamal. Aged just 16, he is a key part of the Barcelona first team, and he is also a regular member of the Spanish national team, whom he debuted with earlier in the campaign.

So far, Lamine Yamal has played three times for La Roja, scoring twice – the latest of which came on Thursday against Cyprus. He has undoubtedly shown international quality during these appearances, and it’s safe to say that Spanish officials are delighted with him.

However, he could technically still opt to switch allegiance to Morocco. FIFA rules dictate that a player is able to change nationality if they have played three or less games for one nation, as per Relevo, which is the current case for Lamine Yamal.

If he plays against Georgia on Sunday, that jeopardy is taken away, and the Barcelona youngster can remain as a Spain international for many years to come. As such, he should make an appearance at some stage.