Inter Miami make David de Gea transfer offer

David de Gea is in line to receive a free transfer offer from MLS side Inter Miami.

The 33-year-old remains without a club, following his summer exit from Manchester United, and he is available to join a new team outside of the transfer window.

De Gea has been targeted by clubs from across Europe, as he aims to extend his career, with offers from Turkey and La Liga side Real Betis.

However, the veteran stopper has opted against accepting any offer so far, with links to Saudi Arabia remaining an option for the Spanish international.

With his international career unlikely to be revived ahead of Euro 2024, de Gea is assessing his next move, with a switch to the USA now on the table.

As per reports from the Daily Star, Inter Miami owner David Beckham is keen to bring de Gea to Florida in the coming weeks, with a salary offer similar to his wage package at Old Trafford.