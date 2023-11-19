Girona could lose youngster in January as Barcelona monitor situation

Within Barcelona, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Pablo Torre. The young midfielder was a regular part of the first team last season, although he was rarely counted upon by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

It would have been much of the same this season, so the decision was taken to loan him out to Girona. With Michel Sanchez’s very attracting and free-flowing style of play, it seemed tailor-made for Torre to get regular minutes, developing his game in the process.

However, Torre has barely played for Girona this season. He has appeared in eight of their 13 La Liga matches, but has only featured for 119 minutes across those eight games. Understandably, Barcelona are concerned about the situation.

Sport say that there is growing discontent within Barcelona over Torre’s lack of action at Girona, and should things not improve over the next few weeks, he could be recalled in January, to then be sent back out on loan to another club.

All three parties must agree to the decision, and given that Girona will see Torre as an important squad player, it would be a surprise if they allow him to go back to Barcelona in January.