Gavi suffers season ending injury in Spain Euro 2024 qualifier – report

Spain have signed off for 2023 with a Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia.

La Roja avoided a slip up in their final match of the calendar year with qualification for the tournament next summer already secured.

Victory in Valladolid means Spain finish on top of Group A and will now be a top seed in the December group stage draw.

However, despite the positivity of a key win, the main talking point on the night was an early injury to Barcelona star Gavi.

Gavi was forced off in the first half after twisting his knee awkwardly when controlling a pass.

Luis de la Fuente immediately withdrew the 19-year-old and he was in tears at the side of the pitch with major concern over the extent of his injury.

Barcelona are expected to provide an update following tests in the coming days but the early prognosis is a concern.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Gavi has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, and will be sidelined for a minimum period of six to eight months.

If that is the case, he will miss the remainder of Barcelona’s domestic season and Euro 2024, in a major blow for the teenager.

