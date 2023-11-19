Endrick Felipe excited by Lionel Messi test as Brazil face Argentina

Incoming Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe faces a huge career milestone as Brazil host Argentina in a key 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The 17-year-old is set join Los Blancos in July, after turning 18, following an agreement being reached with Brazilian side Palmeiras back in 2022.

Real Madrid fans are expectant over the arrival of their latest Brazilian whiz kid and he set a new record in Brazil’s 2-1 defeat in Colombia last week.

With Brazil’s attacking options reduced following an injury to current Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, Endrick came off the bench in the closing stages in Barranquilla and became the youngest senior international for the Samba Boys in 57 years.

At 17 years and 118 days old, Endrick became the fourth youngest player to represent Brazil at senior level, however, on November 21, the pressure will be even greater.

Brazil take on fierce rivals Argentina at the iconic Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, with Lionel Messi set to captain the visitors, and Endrick in line to start on the bench.

If he is thrown on against the world champions, it would be a huge step for Endrick, and one he is ready to embrace.

“Messi is phenomenal, the best in the world again this year. I just want to enjoy the moment of playing against him, being in the same stadium as him, as he’s guy I’ve only seen in video games”, as per reports from Marca.

“It will be a wonderful experience to see Messi up close.”