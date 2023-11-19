David Silva opens up on recovery from career-ending injury, future plans – “I’m not thinking about anything else”

During the summer, David Silva ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during pre-season training with Real Sociedad. The injury forced him to announce his retirement from football, as he would have missed the vast majority of the 2023-24 campaign due to his recovery.

On said recovery, Silva told El Diario Vasco (via Marca) that things are going well, and that his sole focus is on getting his knee back to full fitness.

“It’s going very well, really. Right now, it’s my priority. I’m not thinking about anything else.”

Silva also revealed that he is still keeping up-to-date with La Real, and he has been very pleased with their performances so far this season.

“The truth is that it’s a joy to watch them, they’re playing very well. Whenever the kids let me, I really enjoy watching Real Sociedad.”

Finally, Silva spoke on his future plans. He admitted that he hasn’t yet to decide whether he wants to continue being involved in football following his retirement.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t rule out staying here for another year, going back to the Canary Islands or going somewhere else. We haven’t thought about it. It’s a decision we have to make as a family. I don’t have a decided plan. I don’t know if I’m going to stay linked to football or not. I don’t have anything in mind.”