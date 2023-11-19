Carlo Ancelotti yet to decide future amid reports of Real Madrid contract talks

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has the topic of much speculation over the course of 2023. The Italian, who is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with the Brazil job, to the point where it was taken for granted that he would be heading to South America next weeks.

However, recent reports have stated that Real Madrid are prepared to offer Ancelotti a two-year contract extension, which would take him through to the end of the 2025-26 season. Whether this is the case is irrelevant or not right now, as Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that Ancelotti has yet to decide where his future lies.

“I’m not currently hearing any new information on Ancelotti’s future – no changes for the manager, no concrete developments with Real Madrid or the Brazilian national team.

“Ancelotti will decide his future later, and for now is just focusing on the present, and on helping Real Madrid through the second half of the season. We’ll see when things change, but for now there has been nothing substantial in either direction.”

There’s no doubt that Ancelotti has had a very successful second spell in charge at Real Madrid, so it makes sense for the club to try to extend his stay. However, it will be Italian himself that decides if he does so.