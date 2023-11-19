Bebe reveals trophy ambition with Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano veteran Bebe is determined to win a major trophy before he retires from football.

The 33-year-old returned permanently to Vallecas in 2018, after two loan spells at the club, and he remains a fan favourite at the club.

His current deal at Rayo expires in 2025, and he is potentially in line to end his career in the Spanish capital, after a nomadic two decades spent playing across multiple countries.

As part of his path in and out of Vallecas, Bebe has played in Portugal, England and Spain, but trophies have eluded him for the majority of his career.

A league champion with Benfica in 2015 was boosted by a Segunda Division crown with Rayo in 2018, as they secured promotion back to La Liga.

Despite appearing to be out of the running for another title, Bebe believes the club can break that pattern this season, and win a possible first ever Copa del Rey in 2024.

“Rayo means a lot to me because I’ve been here for many years. I feel like one of the family”, as per reports from Marca.

“Everything I have has been given to me by Rayo and I hope to continue here for many years.

“I want to score lots of goals and for Rayo to achieve something big, like reach a Copa del Rey final or qualify for Europe. They deserve it.”

Images via Getty Images