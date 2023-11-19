Barcelona poised to make move for top pivot target with €60m asking price

Barcelona are expected to enter the market next summer in search of a new pivot. Due to financial issues, only Oriol Romeu could be signed in 2023, and a younger alternative is wanted by those within the Catalan club.

Xavi Hernandez has been a long-term admirer of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Barcelona explored the possibility of signing the 24-year-old during the summer, but it was quickly ruled out for financial reasons. However, it appears that the Blaugrana have not been deterred.

This is because Sport say that Barcelona are prepared to make an effort to sign Zubimendi next summer. La Real won’t negotiate under any circumstances, so his €60m release clause will have to be triggered in order for a deal to be done.

Zubimendi is seen as a strategic signing by Barcelona. He is still young, so can operate in the first team for many years to come, but he also has proven quality. However, with the finances still struggling, it will be very difficult for a deal to be done.