Barcelona expect to have key man back for Rayo Vallecano clash following injury scare

Never rarely do Barcelona do through an international break without an injury concern, and that trend continued during the current one as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was forced to pull out of Germany’s squad with a lower back injury.

Ter Stegen returned to Barcelona during the weekend to undergo medical tests on the issue. Fortunately for the Catalans, it appears that everything is okay, and that the problem is only precautionary. Relevo say that the 31-year-old should be in goals next weekend when Barcelona travel to Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano.

🚨 JUST IN: Ter Stegen should be ready for the game vs. Rayo Vallecano. @alexpintanel 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/Oo0qtfeUO3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 19, 2023

It is a big boost for Barcelona to have Ter Stegen not missing any matches due to injury. He has been the undisputed starter for several years now, and is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Ter Stegen should be joined by Frenkie de Jong in the Barcelona squad to face Rayo. The Dutchman has been out of action for almost two months after picking up an ankle injury, but he is expected to make his return at Vallecas.