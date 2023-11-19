Barcelona and Real Madrid target open to leaving Bayern Munich, Xavi Hernandez very keen

Next summer, the expectation is that Barcelona will look to sign a left winger. Joao Felix currently occupies that role, but he is only on loan from Atletico Madrid, who are demanding an asking price that the Catalans cannot afford due to the financial problems.

As such, other targets could be pursued, and Xavi Hernandez is reported to be a big fan of Leroy Sane. The 27-year-old has been in outstanding form for Bayern Munich so far this season, but given that his contract at the club expires in 2025, and that he isn’t close to agreeing a new deal, he could be available on a cut-price deal.

Sport say that Sane is refusing to close the door on a departure from Bayern, which will keep Barcelona and also Real Madrid very interested. Los Blancos have also been linked with the German international is recent weeks, and he could arrive to improve their already-impressive haul of attackers.

For now, the situation is likely to remain rather quiet. Sane is focusing on his future at Bayern, with Barcelona and Real Madrid hoping that they can snatch him away from the German champions next summer.