Atletico Madrid could look to sign Serie A striker as uncertainty over Memphis Depay remains

Memphis Depay has dealt with many injury problems over his career, and right now, he is going through another tough period. So far this season, he has played just four times, with his last appearance coming at the end of September.

It has left Diego Simeone with Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa as attacking options, but Atleti would prefer to have four available. With this uncertainty over Depay looking like remaining for the time being, MD say that they could look to sign another striker in 2024.

The report states that Dusan Vlahovic could be a good option for Atleti for a number of reasons. The Serbian international has struggled at Juventus in recent seasons, and with his salary set to rise by 33% next summer, the Italian giants could look to move him on so as to save money.

Vlahovic is expected to cost a fair amount, but with Juventus reportedly being interested in a number of Atletico Madrid players, including Morata, they could use this avenue to drive the price down. For now, the situation, especially with Depay, will continue to be monitored.