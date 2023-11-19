26-year-old frustrated with current situation at Sevilla – “I just can’t do any more”

It has been a frustrating season for Sevilla so far. Jose Luis Mendilibar was sacked in October after a disappointing start to the campaign, and things haven’t gone much better for Diego Alonso, who is yet to win in La Liga or the Champions League.

Despite these struggles, Sevilla have rarely counted on Rafa Mir. The 26-year-old has been a bit-part player for Los Nervionenses in recent weeks. He has made eight appearances in La Liga, with only two of those being starts. In total, he has racked up just 188 minutes in the competition, and he has not featured at all in the Champions League.

Speaking on Twitch channel FutbolConTemo (via Diario AS), Mir admitted that he is very frustrated by his current playing situation at Sevilla.

“I work, I give my best, I take care of myself, I sleep, I go to the gym… I just can’t do any more. We have to be prepared, but it’s the coaches who make the decisions. I control what I can control. Diego Alonso chooses the ones he considers and the rest of us are waiting for the opportunity.”

Mir also assessed the club’s situation as a whole.

“The only thing I can say is that the players have their heads at their best to turn the situation around. Things are not going the way we want them to or the way the club deserves. I grew up in a place where they are demanding and I understand that. They are partly right. The numbers don’t lie, the results aren’t going well.”

There’s no doubt that things aren’t looking great at Sevilla, and when it is like this, there will be fringe players, like Mir, determined to help the club. However, it doesn’t look like he will be given too much of an opportunity.