Tottenham Hotspur have “concrete interest” in Barcelona star with €70m price tag

Barcelona are still suffering with the financial issues that have plagued them for the last few years, and they look to be here to stay for some time yet. As such, this will, once again, affect their ability to spend as much as they would like during the transfer windows.

They can ease their woes with big-money sales, and one that could happen is Raphinha. The Brazilian was expected to be the undisputed starter at right wing this season following the departure of Ousmane Dembele, but the injury problems and emergence of Lamine Yamal has meant that he hasn’t played as much as he would have liked.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell Raphinha next summer, having set an asking price of €70m. Among those that want the 26-year-old are Tottenham Hotspur, with FootballTransfers saying that the Premier League giants have a “concrete interest” in the winger.

It remains to be seen how Raphinha’s future at Barcelona plays out. He will undoubtedly remain at the club for the rest of the season at the very least, but after that, he could well return to the Premier League.