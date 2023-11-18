Spain to have Valencia star available for final Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia following injury scare

Spain only need a point against Georgia on Sunday to secure top spot in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, although three points will be required in order to ensure their place in Pot 1 of the draw for next summer’s main tournament in Germany.

As such, there will be no let-up for Luis de la Fuente, as he also aims to continue La Roja’s seven-match winning run in all competitions.

Changes are expected from the side that defeated Cyprus on Thursday, with the likes of Rodri, Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal all likely to start against Georgia. Jose Gaya is also in contention to do as, so say MD.

Gaya has been suffering with discomfort in his knee over the last week, and this caused him to miss the match in Limassol. However, he is expected to return against Georgia, although a late call will be made to determine whether he will start or be on the bench.

From a Valencia perspective, they will hope that Gaya avoids playing against Georgia so there is no risk of aggravating the issue. However, Spain and de la Fuente will do what is best for them, which means that he has a strong chance of being in contention.