Sergio Ramos fires back at criticism he received for not signing Real Madrid shirt

In the last couple of days, Sergio Ramos has come under fire from some Real Madrid supporters after a video surfaced on X of him refusing to sign a Los Blancos jersey.

Presumably after a training session, Ramos is seen signing jerseys from Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, although he decides against autographing one from Real Madrid. However, the 37-year-old has fired back in a tweet of his own.

“Before that moment I had already signed about 6 Real Madrid shirts, and then there are people who auction them or sell them on the Internet.”

Antes de ese momento ya le había firmado unas 6 camisetas del @realmadrid.

Y luego es gente que las subasta o vende en Internet… https://t.co/viiEsZu0r5 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 18, 2023

Ramos isn’t the first player to hit out at fans for using these signed items to sell on for profit. Joao Cancelo ran into a similar incident earlier in the season involving some Barcelona supporters, and you can understand the frustration from a footballer’s point of view, as they feel as if they are being used.