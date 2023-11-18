Rodrygo Goes admits Brazil pressure after Vinicius Junior injury

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes is preparing to lead Brazil’s attack against Argentina in midweek action.

The Samba Boys take on the defending world champions in Rio de Janeiro, in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier, following their 2-1 defeat away at Colombia.

Brazil’s push for qualification has been impacted by negative results and injury issues in their squad with captain Neymar Jr injured in the October window.

The situation has been made worse in recent days with Rodrygo’s Los Blancos attacking partner Vincius Junior ruled out until 2023 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Following medical tests, Vinicius Jr has flown back to Madrid, with his comeback period stretching on into January, in a blow for club and country.

The double absence means Rodrygo will be Brazil’s most experienced forward against Argentina, with Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus struggling with injury.

“This game will be one of my most important for Brazil. We’re all sad over Vinicius’ injury and I think there will be more expected from me”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Rodrygo has scored just four goals in 19 Brazil appearances so far in his international career including two in the 5-1 September win over Bolivia.