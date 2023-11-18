Real Sociedad confirm injury to key player, issue is not believed to be serious

During the first half of Spain’s 3-1 victory over Cyprus, Mikel Oyarzabal pulled up with an injury, which would have had those at Real Sociedad pulling their hair out.

The 26-year-old left the La Roja camp on Friday to undergo tests in Donostia-San Sebastian. These have found the issue to be one with the hamstring, with an official statement from La Real confirming that Oyarzabal will now undergo treatment, and his recovery period has now begun.

“On 16-11-2023, during the Cyprus-Spain match, Mikel Oyarzabal suffered an injury to the left femoral biceps. Treatment with physical therapy has begun. The return to activities will be progressive, depending on the characteristics of the injury and the evolution of symptoms.”

Diario AS say that the injury suffered by Oyarzabal is not expected to be overly serious. At most, he should be out of action for the next two-to-three weeks, although that will still be significant for Real Sociedad.