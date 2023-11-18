Real Madrid to be without Vinicius Junior until February due to hamstring injury

It has been a disastrous international break for Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga sprained his knee ligaments on Wednesday during a training session with France, and less than 36 hours later, Vinicius Junior suffered a hamstring injury whilst playing for Brazil.

Camavinga is expected to miss the next 8-10 weeks with his injury, which would rule him out until mid-January at the very earliest. With Aurelien Tchouameni also absent for the next six weeks, Real Madrid will be without their two main pivots for a significant period of month.

In Vinicius’ case, an initial diagnosis put his recovery time at one month, although Arancha Rodriguez has now reported that he will be out for two and a half months instead, which would rule him out of action until February.

Vini sufre una rotura en el bíceps femoral con afectación del tendón distal en su pierna izquierda. Dos meses y medio mínimo de baja. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 18, 2023

Parte médico de Vini Jr.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 18, 2023

Vinicius appears to have suffered a similar injury to the one he picked up against Celta Vigo earlier this season. On that occasion, it was his right hamstring that was affected – it is his left one this time, and it appeared to be more serious.

Real Madrid were just about able to manage without Vinicius during his first injury lay-off, largely thanks to Jude Bellingham’s ridiculous form, but with a hectic schedule in late-November/December in particular, he will be a huge miss for Los Blancos.