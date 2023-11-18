Real Madrid starlet backed to become only fifth player in last 14 years to break first team “curse”

The last 10 days have been very fruitful for Nico Paz. He made his first team and Champions League debut for Real Madrid on the 8th of November against Braga, before making his La Liga bow three days later.

Of all the academy products currently at Real Madrid, Paz is the closest to breaking into the first team. He has been training with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad since Aurelien Tchouameni was ruled out for two months with a foot injury, and with Eduardo Camavinga now out for 8-10 weeks, his prominence will rise further.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid officials have faith that Paz can establish himself in the first team this season. The Argentinian youth international should get his chance to impress Ancelotti with Tchouameni and Camavinga both out for the foreseeable, provided that he keeps himself fit over the coming weeks.

If Paz does manage to establish himself, he would become only the fifth academy player since 2009 to break into the Real Madrid first team, after Alvaro Arbeloa, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez. If he is going to do so, this is as good a chance as any he will get.

