Real Madrid star could have suffered season-ending ACL injury – “His physique stopped it being worse”

It has been a disastrous international break so far for Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee injury during a training session with France, while Vinicius Junior injured his hamstring during Brazil’s defeat to Colombia in the early hours of Friday morning.

At this stage, Camavinga’s situation looks worse. He is expected to be out for 8-10 weeks, whereas Vinicius’ initial diagnosis would see him out of action for a month, a similar timescale to when he was injured earlier this season.

It is a bitter blow for Real Madrid to be without both, but in the case of Camavinga, it could have been so much worse. Relevo say that when he collided with former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele during a training session on Wednesday, initial fears were that he had suffered an ACL tear.

Sources close to Camavinga say that “his physique stopped (the injury) from being worse”, which is a testament to how the young midfielder conducts his fitness. An ACL injury would have been disastrous, and would have incredibly been Real Madrid’s third of the season (after Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao). Still, 8-10 weeks is a significant lay-off, and he will be missed during this period.