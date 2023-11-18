Real Madrid-linked forward to leave current club in January, asking price expected to be €20m

Real Madrid always keep a keen eye on the Brazilian transfer market. They have had great success in it before, signing Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo directly from Flamengo and Santos respectively, and they hope that Endrick will perform similarly when he arrives from Palmeiras next summer.

Real Madrid could look to the market in Brazil again, this time as early as January. They have been linked with Santos forward Marcos Leonardo in recent weeks, although the 20-year-old has also attracted interest from the likes of Sevilla, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

With Vinicius (who is now injured for the next month at least), Rodrygo and Joselu as their only attacking options, Real Madrid may look to sign Leonardo in January, and Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that he is highly expected to leave Santos during the winter.

“He will leave Santos in January and the price could be around €20m, but it’s a complicated package that could include add-ons, percentage of future sale etc.

“Roma wanted him last August but they had three bids rejected, and now it’s a very open race.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do decide to push ahead for Leonardo. They can certainly afford it, but club officials may decide that another attacker is not needed, especially with Endrick on his way.