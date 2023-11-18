Real Betis midfielder is “not a priority signing” for Atletico Madrid – report

This week, reports have emerged that Atletico Madrid are looking into the possibility of signing a midfielder during the winter transfer window. Following Thomas Lemar’s Achilles tendon injury, Diego Simeone’s squad is somewhat light in the midfield department, and Sporting Director Andrea Berta is said to be drawing up a list of possible targets.

One of the players that has been most heavily linked to Atleti in recent weeks is Guido Rodriguez. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Real Betis next summer, and would be available on a cut-price deal in January.

However, Relevo say that Guido Rodriguez is not expected become the latest World Cup-winning Argentine, after Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Correa, to join Atleti, as Los Colchoneros do not consider him to be a priority signing.

If Rodriguez is off the table at this stage, it remains to be seen who Atletico Madrid opt for in January, if anyone. A defensive midfielder was wanted during the summer, but it appears that a different direction is being looked at this time around.