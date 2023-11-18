Real Betis facing one last chance to agree renewal with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid target

Real Betis’ sporting department are facing a critical few weeks in the build up to the winter transfer window. Los Verdiblancos have several players out of contract at the end of the season, with the most notable being Juan Miranda and Guido Rodriguez.

Miranda is highly expected to leave, and Betis are prepared to cash in during the winter so as not to lose him on a free next summer. In the case of Rodriguez, there is a bit more optimism within the Andalusian club.

However, as per Estadio Deportivo, it is entering last chance saloon for Betis. They are somewhat confident in their chances of keeping Rodriguez at the club beyond this season, but they only have a few weeks left before he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club, which he can do at the start of January.

The report states that Rodriguez won’t leave in January, which is somewhat comforting for Real Betis. However, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid circling, they could be resigned to losing him for free next summer.