Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years for World Cup celebration, non-consensual Jenni Hermoso kiss

Luis Rubiales is currently being investigation by Spanish authorities on charges of coercion and sexual assault after his non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s success in the Women’s World Cup this summer.

While this is ongoing, Rubiales’ immediate future in football has already been decided. As per Relevo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have decided to ban Rubiales for three years – he has been given 1.5 years each for the Hermoso kiss and for touching his genitals during the World Cup celebrations.

Rubiales, who resigned from his role as President of the Spanish Football Federation back in September following mass pressure after the kiss, can now officially not be involved in football for the next 18 months, although with the ongoing court investigation, that will be the least of his concerns at the moment.

Realistically, the Spanish FA gig was going to be Rubiales’ last in top-level football following the incident with Hermoso. Although it is officially a three-year ban, it would be a major surprise if any organisations with football went after him once his suspension comes to an end.