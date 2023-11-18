Luis de la Fuente labels Spain midfield pair ‘as best in the world’

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has dropped a major hint over his plans for their final Euro 2024 qualifier.

La Roja are aiming to secure the win they need at home to Georgia tomorrow, to ensure they hold off Scotland, and finish as Group A winners.

With qualification already assured ahead of this window, de la Fuente has rotated his options, to give fresh players a chance to impress.

He is expected make further changes against Georgia with Manchester City star Rodri shaking off a muscle injury to be included.

Rodri sat out the 3-1 win away in Cyprus last week as a precaution, but he should start in Valladolid, with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi tipped as his midfield partner.

The duo have not started a game together in Spain’s engine room, since de la Fuente took charge at the start of 2023, but he has no doubt on their ability to dovetail perfectly as a partnership.

“Of course they can play together, for me they are the best midfielders in the world in their position, and they are perfectly compatible”, as per Mundo Deportivo.