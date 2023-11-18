La Liga manager backed to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – “He has the talent to coach a big club”

Over the last few years, La Liga has had a pool of very good managers, such of which have been tempted to the Premier League. Unai Emery left Villarreal last season to join Aston Villa, where he has been excellent, with Andoni Iraola at AFC Bournemouth after making the move from Rayo Vallecano during the summer.

The next to make the move from Spain to England could well be Michel Sanchez, who is without doubt the highest-rated manager in Spanish football at the moment. Michel has led Girona to first place in the La Liga table after 13 matchdays, ahead of both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Girona absolutely adore Michel, although they recognise that he could take over at a bigger club in the future. Quique Carcel, the club’s Sporting Director, even believes that Michel could take charge at the reigning European champions, as per MD.

“Michel has the talent to lead a big club like Manchester City, but he still needs time to reach this type of bench.

“City play football that Michel, with a smaller club, is able to do. Although for him to coach them, there have to be a lot of things to happen, such as Pep (Guardiola) making the decision to leave.”

With Girona being part of the City Group, it perhaps gives Michel a significant advantage if/when Guardiola does step away from Man City. However, the Catalans won’t be thinking about that, and will just be focusing on the good times currently happening.