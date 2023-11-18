La Liga denounce Sevilla fans for X-rated chants towards Real Betis’ Isco during El Gran Derbi

Last weekend’s El Gran Derbi was a feisty occasion, but it had more spice than usual added into it because of one man: Isco Alarcon. The 31-year-old spent just a few months at Sevilla in 2022, before an internal bust-up saw him mutually agree to terminate his contract at the Andalusian club.

During the summer, Isco would join Sevilla’s bitter city rivals, Real Betis. So far this season, he has been in sensational form, and that continued in El Gran Derbi, although he was unable to inspire his side to victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, as Ivan Rakitic cancelled out Ayoze Perez’s opener for a 1-1 draw.

During the match, Sevilla supporters made their feelings known to Isco, and directed X-rated chants at him. La Liga have now announced that they have reported the incident to the RFEF Competition Committee and the Anti-Violence Commission, as per MD.

“At the start of the pre-match warm-up of the visiting team, a group of home fans, located in the north stand, sang in a choral and coordinated way, for approximately 8 seconds, the chant, ‘lolololo, lololo, Isco die, Isco die’, directed at a visiting player.”

A fine could well be coming Sevilla’s way if these Committees decide to take action on the matter.