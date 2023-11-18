Kylian Mbappe believes Lionel Messi “deserved” eighth Ballon d’Or – “I knew he’d won it in December”

Last month, Lionel Messi picked up a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or, beating out Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to secure one of the biggest individual prizes in football.

However, many felt that Messi winning the award was undeserved. The former Barcelona star had an above-average season with Paris Saint-Germain, but it was his World Cup exploits that ultimately put him ahead of Haaland and Mbappe, which many did not agree with.

One of those who believes that Messi did deserve the win this year’s Ballon d’Or was Mbappe himself. Speaking ahead of France’s match against Gibraltar (via GFFN), Mbappe admitted that he knew after the World Cup final that his ex-PSG teammate would scoop the prestigious award.

“Messi deserves it. On the evening of the 18th (of December), I knew he’d won the World Cup and the Ballon d’Or. I had a great season, like Haaland, but when you win the World Cup, that makes the difference.”

The World Cup has often played a big part in who wins the Ballon d’Or that year. It was the case when Luka Modric won his one and only back in 2018, and it was the case this year too.