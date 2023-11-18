Koke hoping to secure Atletico Madrid contract extension

Atletico Madrid captain Koke is ready to commit the rest of his career to his boyhood club in 2024.

The veteran midfielder has already broken the club record for most Los Rojiblancos appearances in all competitions, at 599, ahead of landmark 600th game later this month.

Koke turns 32 in 2024, but based on his current rate of consistency at club level, he will be confident of wrapping up his career with 700+ games in the Spanish capital.

After not being selected for Spain duty for this window, the experienced midfielder has been enjoying a break from action, with his squad place for Euro 2024 effectively confirmed already.

However, the subject of his future at Atletico still needs to be resolved from the club’s perspective, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Both Koke and Simeone want to settle the situation as soon as possible and the Vallecas-born star has no other objective than to carry on at Atletico.

“I’m in a very sweet moment in my career. I hope to continue helping the team win games, which is what I want most. I’m one step away from 600 games and that is spectacular”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“But, I don’t think about ‘what I have left’, I think about winning titles.”