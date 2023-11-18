Impressive Joselu Spain statistic that will ensure Euro 2024 squad place

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has a string of key decisions to make ahead of Euro 2024.

La Roja have already sealed their place at the tournament next summer and victory over Georgia this weekend will secure top spot in Group A.

Top spot would keep de la Fuente’s side as top seeds ahead of December’s group stage draw with his final squad beginning to take shape.

Real Madrid forward Joselu has emerged as a key part of de la Fuente’s plans since the start of 2023 after being handed a debut at the start of the year.

Despite turning 33 in March, Joselu’s eye for goal has become vital for Spain in qualification, with four goals, and five overall, in nine appearances.

That rate of consistency in front of goal has created an average rate of one goal scored every 60 minutes for Spain since his debut.

Alvaro Morata remains de la Fuente’s first choice pick as a central attacker but Joselu’s potency off the bench will be a key weapon in Germany.