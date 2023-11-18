Girona flattered by interest from Barcelona in attacking star – “It fills you with pride”

Girona have undoubtedly been the surprise package of the season so far. After 13 matchdays, the Catalans sit atop of the La Liga table, ahead of both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

There have been several standout performers for Girona, one of which being Savio. The young winger joined on loan from fellow City Group side Troyes during the summer, and he has made a big impact since arriving.

Several clubs are reported to have taken an interest in signing Savio, one of which is Barcelona. For Girona, it is very flattering that their Catalan rivals are keen on the Brazilian, as Sporting Director Quique Carcel told MD.

“To be told that Deco likes one of your players is nice and fills you with pride. It already happened to us last season with Oriol Romeu, but our goal is to retain these players because changing the entire squad is difficult.”

As Carcel says, Girona want to retain Savio beyond this season. Barcelona may try to go for him, but at least according to Ferran Soriano, CEO of the City Group, he will remain at Los Blanquivermells.