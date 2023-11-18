Barcelona on course to make return to Camp Nou on projected deadline

So far, the reconstruction work currently being undertaken on the Spotify Camp Nou is going well. Turkish company Limak Construction have delighted bosses at the Catalan club with their efficient work, and even earned a bonus because of it.

It means that, as per MD, the project is moving on schedule. Barcelona City Council awarded a building license in October, which has also allowed plans to remain on track. As such, the expectation is that 100% capacity of the 1st and 2nd stands will be built by the end of November 2024.

This would allow Barcelona to make their return home, and it was the club’s hope to have matches here by that time. The Camp Nou would have a limited capacity, of approximately 65,000 seats, with full capacity expected by the end of 2025/start of 2026.

So far, Barcelona have spent €232m on the project. “Espai Barca” will cost in the region of €1.4b, with €960m allocated for the building of the new Spotify Camp Nou (figures via MD).

There is much excitement within Barcelona regarding the construction of their home, and with plans currently on track, they should be returning sooner rather than later.