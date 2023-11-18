Barcelona set Joao Cancelo as No.1 transfer target for 2024

Barcelona are determined to secure a permanent transfer deal for Joao Cancelo in 2024.

La Blaugrana secured a last minute deal to bring in Cancelo on a season long loan in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City were willing to offload Cancelo for the 2023/24 season following his return from a mixed loan spell at Bayern Munich.

With Bayern Munich unwilling to activate their purchase clause on the Portuguese international at the end of the season, Cancelo found himself surplus to City’s plans, and he accepted a move to Catalonia.

The 29-year-old has swiftly established himself as a key player in Xavi’s squad in recent months, as first choice right back, and the La Liga champions want to retain him in 2024.

Barcelona are working to structure a proposal, which includes payments spread across the next three years, with City quoting €50m for an overall deal, with Barcelona willing to offer €25m up front.