Axel Witsel calm over Atletico Madrid extension

Atletico Madrid star Axel Witsel is open minded over a contract extension at the club in 2024.

Witsel joined Los Roiblancos on a free transfer at the start of the 2022/23 season following his departure from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The 34-year-old signed a 12 month contract upon his arrival in Madrid, with the option to extend his deal, if he started or played over 45 minutes in 25 La Liga matches.

After establishing himself as a key part of Diego Simeone’s team in his debut campaign, that clause was activated, and he remained in the Spanish capital.

With the 34-year-old remaining as a crucial player in Simeone’s 3-5-2 system, as a remoulded central defender, he can again extend for another year, into the 2024/25 season.

His current deal does not include a trigger clause, but he is keen to extend his stay in Madrid, with negotiations set to start in 2024.

“It’s the last year of my contract, let’s see what happens. I don’t have the key to the situation, but I’m very happy here”, as per reports from Marca.

“When I arrived here, I did so as a midfielder. But, in the end, after I spoke with ‘Cholo’, he was right. At my age, playing in this position, I can play for more years at this level in defence.”

With Witsel already retired from international duty with Belgium, he gains extra rest periods, to allow him to extend his club career.