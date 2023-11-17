WATCH: Vinicius Junior combines with Gabriel Martinelli for brilliant goal before Brazil injury

Real Madrid are once again cursing their luck after Vinicius Junior went down with injury during Brazil’s South American World Cup qualifier. It’s an injury that comes with a particularly sour tinge, just as Vinicius looked as if he was getting into rhythm for the first time this season.

In Real Madrid’s final game before the international break, Vinicius scored a brace in a 5-1 win over Valencia, and had started off on fire with Brazil. They went ahead against Colombia in Bogota, courtesy of some brilliant play between Vinicius and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

🔥 O gol de Martinelli! Assista à partida AO VIVO via PPVs 👉 https://t.co/sfquImNSpD#Eliminatorias pic.twitter.com/yyatQUSq3H — Fanatiz (@Fanatiztv) November 17, 2023

What a moment for Gabriel Martinelli 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/cBu2M3b0lY — FN (@FaisalNadeem_1) November 17, 2023

That goal came in the fourth minute, but things began to go wrong before the half-hour mark for newly crowned Copa Libertadores champions Fernando Diniz. Vinicius came off injured in the 27th minute, noting he felt as if it was a recurrence of a previous problem.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz would bag a brace in the space of four minutes late on in the second half to secure the victory for Colombia, extending a winless run for Brazil in Colombia that dates back to 2003.