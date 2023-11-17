WATCH: Ronald Araujo grabs winner for Uruguay in famous victory over Lionel Messi’s Argentina

There was heavy La Liga involvement in the battle of La Plata as Uruguay made the short trip to Buenos Aires in order to face the World Champions Argentina side at La Bombonera.

The match was taking place at Boca Juniors’ home rather than the customary El Monumental due to a Taylor Swift concert there recently, but Argentina could not get comfortable against La Celeste.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo opened the scoring from right-back just before half-time with an excellent strike from the angle, assisted well by Matias Vina. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez would then give Uruguay a degree of comfort just before the hour-mark in a hard-fought clash.

#FCBarcelona star Ronald Araujo got the better of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi last night in the battle of La Plata. The Uruguayan defender opened the scoring against Argentina, as Marcelo Bielsa's side secured a famous victory over their neighbours.pic.twitter.com/AN8b6PMFml — Football España (@footballespana_) November 17, 2023

It was Argentina’s first defeat since the World Cup, when they lost their opening group game to Saudi Arabia. Atletico Madrid trio Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez and Rodrigo de Paul were all on the pitch for the Albiceleste, with Gimenez picking up an injury.

¡Imparable! Darwin Nuñez le puso cifras definitivas a la gran victoria de @Uruguay, como visitante, ante #Argentina, por la Fecha 5 de las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas. 👏🏆#CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/QV7mBz5zea — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 17, 2023

Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna came on, Araujo and Real Madrid star Fede Valverde played the full match. Luis Suarez was making his return to the national team, but remained on the bench, as was the case for Real Betis duo German Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez for Argentina. The home side remain top of qualifying in South America after five games, but Uruguay moved second and within two points of them.