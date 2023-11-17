Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: PSG’s Manuel Ugarte fires up Lionel Messi lewd gesture – ‘These youngsters have to learn some respect’

Uruguay left a trail of upset Argentinians in their wake following a 2-0 victory over their La Plata rivals in Buenos Aires, but Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte inflamed the Argentina team more than anyone else.

Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez goals were enough to beat Argentina for the first time since the World Cup when Saudi Arabia put them to the sword. Typically heated, there were several flare ups during the match, not least the one between Ugarte and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Ugarte expressed himself in a manner that probably wouldn’t go down too well in many workplaces.

After the match, Argentina captain Lionel Messi admitted that they never found their rhythm, and asked his side to lift themselves for their clash with Brazil on Tuesday. Messi was not happy about Ugarte’s behaviour though, as covered by Marca.

“I prefer not to say what I think, but these young people have to learn to respect from their elders.”

Uruguay have moved within two points of first-placed Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifying standings, into second and ahead of Brazil.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona Lionel Messi Manuel Ugarte Paris Saint-Germain Rodrigo De Paul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News