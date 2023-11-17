Valencia Sporting Director Miguel Corona outlines transfer plans for January including Javi Guerra update

Valencia Sporting Director Miguel Corona has openly declared that Los Che are looking for a left-winger in the January transfer market.

Under Ruben Baraja, Valencia have been a pleasant surprise this season, after battling relegation last time out. Sitting 9th after 13 games, there is still the feeling that Valencia could do with a little more investment however.

Corona admitted as much to Relevo.

“We openly believe that we are short on the left wing, we are looking for a left-winger who is left-footed. It is a position that I say naturally, that we lack. From there, we could do things in all positions, but let’s not forget to remember that the squad is competitive.”

Meanwhile perhaps more of a relief is the fact that Corona says Valencia have no intention of selling this January.

“Our idea is that there are no exits that could weaken us.”

Including Javi Guerra. The midfield revelation has been linked with a number of big clubs since earning himself a starting spot, and his quality is inescapable at this point. Corona was positive they could hang onto him.

“I think so, we can fight. And it’s not just about us. Javi is very identified with us, he is happy here, aware that his career has been short so far, and that the only thing he thinks about, I get the feeling, is enjoying himself every week wearing the Valencia shirt.”

Guerra has a €100m release clause, which should at least give them some peace of mind.

Meanwhile Superdeporte say that they already have one winger locked up for next season. Racing Ferrol breakout Carlos Vicente has three goals and four assists in 15 Segunda appearances this season, and has been crucial in their rise to 5th place. The 24-year-old tends to play on the right though.

Valencia must decide whether to negotiate with Ferrol to bring Vicente in this January, or wait until the summer and sign him on a free when his deal expires. Vicente is right-footed though, and may not be the answer for Los Che to their left-wing issues.

Peter Gonzalez of Real Madrid could be. The Valencian-based outlet continue on to say that they were close to agreeing a deal for the Castilla midfielder, who has played on the right, left and in the middle, but did not get the green light from Peter Lim last summer. He is left-footed, and may perhaps be the player that Corona goes after in January, with Los Blancos no longer considering him a first-team prospect.