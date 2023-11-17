Toni Kroos makes bold Real Madrid prediction on Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid are ready to join the list of clubs preparing a 2024 move for Bundesliga star Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz has continued his impressive rise so far this season, with five goals and nine assists across domestic and European action, with Xabi Alonso’s side currently leading the way in the Bundesliga title race.

Wirtz extended his contract at the BayArena until 2027 last summer with the club recognising their ability to command a high future transfer fee for the 20-year-old.

As per reports from Diario AS, interested clubs will be quoted an asking price of €85m, with Premier League sides expected to battle with Los Blancos and Barcelona.

Wirtz’s stock continues to rise, as one of the highest rated creative young talents in European football, and current Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos believes he could be a perfect addition to the club’s long term plans next year.

“Which players have the potential to play for Real Madrid? I should have a more global vision, but I think about Florian Wirtz. I think he could fit”, as per quotes from Marca.

Alonso has also been touted as potential target for Real Madrid this summer and that could prove key in the club’s interest in Wirtz.